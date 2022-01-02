Woman-owned startup Belgian Boys has rolled out toaster-ready Brioche French Toast to provide another indulgent but quick and easy breakfast option. The brand had previously reimagined breakfast with its easy-to-make Original Crêpes, Belgian Waffles and Bite-Sized Pancakes, and its latest product is equally simple to prepare: It can be popped in the toaster or pan-fried on the stove. The fluffy brioche bread is baked to a golden hue with just a touch of sugar, and, like all Belgian Boys products, is made with premium non-GMO ingredients, and contains no palm oil, artificial flavors or preservatives. Belgian Boys Brioche French Toast is currently sold exclusively in the refrigerated section of 600-plus Target stores nationwide, with wider retail distribution set to begin this summer. A 10.6-ounce box of four slices of toast retails for a suggested $4.99 (on promo at Target for $3.99 for the month of February).