Behind Walmart’s Latest Partnerships

Walmart Inc. is helping to make life easier for its customers this holiday season with the rollout of two new partnerships.

Home solutions provider Angi is working with the retailer on a new product integration that allows customers who purchase nearly any Christmas lighting from Walmart to add installation by one of Angi’s professionals. Installation prices start at $149 and customers can use a QR code, which appears on more than 90% of Walmart’s holiday lights packages, to be connected with Angi’s network of installation professionals.

"Installing Christmas lights can be one of the more challenging home projects to tackle during the busy holiday season,” said Brian Miller, head of growth at Denver-based Angi Services. “This year we’re proud to be Walmart’s exclusive partner for Christmas lighting installation. We are here to take away the stress, hassle and make it easier than ever to book one of the great pros found on Angi to get your job done. And when the holidays are over pros are ready to help with take down and clean up.”

Additionally, Walmart is expanding its partnership with Netflix to roll out the retailer’s Netflix Hub to more than 2,400 stores. Each Hub will include music, apparel, collectibles, games and seasonal items from Netflix shows and films including “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game,” “The Witcher,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and others.

Walmart is also offering a new, low-price Netflix Streaming Gift Card that allows customers to stream from the platform without needing a credit or debit card.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.