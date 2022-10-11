Walmart Introduces Healthcare Research Institute

Walmart is extending and enhancing its commitment to health and wellness by launching the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute (WHRI). Reflecting a broadening of its services, the new organizational arm will increase community access to research that can ultimately lead to better health care.

Equity is at the heart of WHRI. The funded research will encompass interventions and medications that help underrepresented communities such as older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations. Efforts will also focus on ensuring the representation of more communities in clinical trials, via a wider enrollment capability.

“At Walmart, we want to help ensure all our customers have access to high-quality, affordable and convenient health care resources, including innovative research,” explained Walmart Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Wigneswaran. “We know our customers are interested in participating in health care research, but many have not had access until now. We are already making an impact for our customers and for medical research by raising patient trust and engagement in their care.”

Early partners include clinical research organizations, pharmaceutical companies and academic medical centers. “The efforts by Walmart in research are innovative and impactful – it is clear that the intention behind their foray into this space is to genuinely make a difference for patients of all ages, race and gender in their ability to access research,” said Bill Hawkins, chairman of the board at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health. “This initiative will support individual patient health as well as the health of numerous communities home to Walmart stores.”

In recent years, Walmart has invested more resources into improving health care for consumers around the country. Examples include the MyHealthJourney digital tool that enables patients to access their eligible medical records and insurance information, as well as the recently revealed 10-year collaboration between Walmart and UnitedHealth Group to provide high-quality, affordable health services. Over the summer, the retailer shared that it’s working with Waldo to offer the accessible eye care brand.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.