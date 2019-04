Beetnik Organic Entrées

Beetnik Foods, which specializes in organic, gluten-free, humanely raised, grass-fed beef and chicken entrées, has launched an eight-SKU frozen product line. Crafted to satisfy consumers’ need for organic meal options in a range of on-trend flavors, the line’s varieties are Shepherd’s Pie with Grass Fed Beef, Chicken Chili Verde with Rice, Moroccan Inspired Chicken with Brown Rice, Peruvian Inspired Chicken with Brown Rice, Grass Fed Beef Chili and Sweet Potato, Lemongrass Chicken with Rice, Thai Style Grass Fed Beef with Coconut Rice, and Lemon Chicken with Cauliflower Rice. A 10-ounce frozen meal retails for a suggested $5.49.