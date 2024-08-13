 Skip to main content

Basket and Bushel, Tennis Channel Team to Promote Topco's Private Label

New marketing campaign includes recipes from tennis professionals and chance to win a trip to 2025 Cincinnati Open
Greg Sleter
Topco's Basket and Bushel brand has teamed with the tennis channel to offer healthy recipes and a trip to the Cincinnati tournament.

Topco’s Basket & Bushel is partnering with Tennis Channel to offer shoppers a chance to win a vacation to the 2025 Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Ohio. The produce brand has also teamed up with two American tennis professionals to highlight its fresh fruits and vegetables in new tennis athlete-inspired recipes. 

“We’re excited to partner again with Tennis Channel to highlight all of the fresh fruits and  vegetables available with Basket & Bushel and continue to build awareness of the brand,” said Boyd Irving, VP of exclusive brands for Associated Food Stores and Topco member. “We know these new recipes will serve up an ace with our shoppers who are always looking to include more fruits and vegetables in their family’s diet.” 

New tennis athlete-inspired recipes include a Goat Cheese Zucchini Bake and Veggie Lasagna with American tennis pros Bianca Andreescu and Shelby Rogers. Additional new recipes include Cucumber Lime Spritzer, Lemon Blueberry Loaf Cake, and Blackberry Glazed Grilled Chicken. 

As part of the partnership with Tennis Channel, Basket & Bushel is offering shoppers a chance to win a vacation to the Cincinnati Open. First played in 1899, the competition is the nation’s longest-running professional tennis tournament played in its city of origin. The 2024 tournament is scheduled for Aug.11-19.  

Shoppers can enter for a chance to win a tennis vacation to the 2025 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati by visiting secondservesweeps.com through August 19, 2024. One winner will receive a three-night twin share accommodation in Cincinnati, VIP seats for two days of play at the Cincinnati Open, round-trip airfare for two from a major airport in the U.S. to Cincinnati, and Tennis Channel merchandise. The sweepstakes winner will be announced on August 21. 

