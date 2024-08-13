Basket and Bushel, Tennis Channel Team to Promote Topco's Private Label

New tennis athlete-inspired recipes include a Goat Cheese Zucchini Bake and Veggie Lasagna with American tennis pros Bianca Andreescu and Shelby Rogers. Additional new recipes include Cucumber Lime Spritzer, Lemon Blueberry Loaf Cake, and Blackberry Glazed Grilled Chicken.

As part of the partnership with Tennis Channel, Basket & Bushel is offering shoppers a chance to win a vacation to the Cincinnati Open. First played in 1899, the competition is the nation’s longest-running professional tennis tournament played in its city of origin. The 2024 tournament is scheduled for Aug.11-19.

Shoppers can enter for a chance to win a tennis vacation to the 2025 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati by visiting secondservesweeps.com through August 19, 2024. One winner will receive a three-night twin share accommodation in Cincinnati, VIP seats for two days of play at the Cincinnati Open, round-trip airfare for two from a major airport in the U.S. to Cincinnati, and Tennis Channel merchandise. The sweepstakes winner will be announced on August 21.

This article was originally covered in sister publication Store Brands.