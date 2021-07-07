Bashas’ Opens Latest Market in Navajo Nation

Bashas’ Market Inc. is converting a former City Market store in Shiprock, N.M. into a Bashas’ Diné Market that serves local Navajo community. Set to open on July 21, the quickly-revamped 42,108-square foot store is Bashas’ ninth grocery store on the Navajo Nation and is the only full-service market in the area.

In addition to carrying foods and household goods, Diné Market stores are designed to support the Navajo community. For example, each location gives a quarter of its profits to the Navajo Nation in a profit-sharing model, helping to foster economy developing and providing educational scholarships. At least 95% of Bashas’ Dine Market associated are Native Americans.

“I extend my appreciation to the Bashas’ family for supporting our Navajo communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and going above and beyond to ensure the safety of our community members and employees. With this new venture, we want to continue providing more healthy food and beverage options for our people to empower them to embrace healthy and active living to combat diabetes and other health issues," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Johnny Basha, VP of special projects for Bashas’ Family of Stores, said that the retailer has learned a lot about creating stores for and by the Navajo people since the first Diné Market opened in 1982. “From the beginning, we’ve considered it a privilege to work side-by-side with the Navajo, to learn about and from them, and to share in a vision for stimulating economic growth. The strength of this partnership rests largely on the value and emphasis we’ve put into developing our cultural proficiency and creating markets that serve the unique needs of shoppers,” he said.

Bashas’ Market Inc. is a family-owned company based in Chandler, Ariz. Its brands include Food City, AJ's Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets. The company is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.