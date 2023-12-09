Chickpea-based food company Banza,which already offers pasta, rice and frozen pizza products, has now introduced Banza Protein Waffles, marking its first foray into the breakfast space and second in the frozen section. The product line comes in three varieties – Homestyle, Blueberry and Chocolate Chip – each providing 2.5 times more protein, three times more fiber, and 35% fewer net carbs than the leading waffle brand, with the same fluffy, crispy texture of traditional waffles. Banza Protein Waffles can be purchased at Whole Foods Market for a suggested $6.49 per 8-ounce box of any variety. The company’s long-term goal is to capture a 10% share of each category it plays in, with the idea of replacing refined grain-based foods with versions made from legumes.