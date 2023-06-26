Chickpea-based comfort food maker Banza has introduced another pasta: bucatini. The rollout marks the first-ever gluten-free version of the popular noodle shape on the market, as well as the 17th in Banza’s pasta lineup, making its offering the largest of any better-for-you pasta brand. Banza Bucatini provides the same nutritional benefits as Banza’s other pasta shapes, which all offer 50% more protein and three times more fiber than wheat-based pasta. Bucatini is one of the most frequently requested shapes by Banza consumers: Its hollow center and long shape help soak up the flavor of any sauce, making it a favorite among chefs and home cooks alike, and taking such classic dishes as carbonara, bucatini all’amatriciana, and cacio e pepe to the next level. An 8-ounce package of Banza Bucatini retails for a suggested $4.99 exclusively at Whole Foods and online at Banza’s website.