Baldor Specialty Foods Hires Chief Digital & Innovation Officer

Baldor Specialty Foods, the largest premium produce and specialty foods distributor in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, has welcomed Satyan Parameswaran to the company as chief digital and innovation officer (CDIO).

Parameswaran joins Baldor after 21 years at United Parcel Service (UPS), where his most recent role was president of information technology. In this role, he oversaw the global technology infrastructure that helps UPS deliver more than 20 million packages daily, with responsibility for technology functions related to shipping, visibility, tracking, customer care, billing, revenue management, UPS.com, UPS stores and sales.

Among his many professional honors, Parmeswaran appeared on CIO Magazine’s list of the Top 100 CIOs for high-value programs in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and he has several patents in his name. He earned his MBA from Rutgers University in finance, and also has an electrical engineering undergraduate degree and a graduate degree in computer science.

“At Baldor, technology is a key ingredient in our promise to ensure the success of our partners,” noted TJ Murphy, CEO of Bronx, N.Y.-based Baldor Specialty Foods. “Satyan’s experience developing innovations that reduce friction for customers makes him the perfect choice to lead our technology initiatives. He’ll help us ensure we have the right strategy, backed by the right technology stack, to enhance the experience for our existing customers and fuel our future growth.”

“This role at Baldor gives me the opportunity to do the two things I enjoy doing most: building high-performance teams and leveraging technology to elevate the customer experience,” said Parameswaran, who will lead the company’s technology and digital product teams, “and I’ll bring that passion and care for our customers to my job every day.”

He will work from Baldor’s Hunts Point headquarters in the Bronx, with periodic visits to the company’s other businesses and hubs along its Mid-Atlantic service area.

Baldor services more than 13,000 foodservice, retail and corporate accounts from Portland, Maine, to Richmond, Va., and offers 6,000-plus food items.