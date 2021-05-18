Bagelista Bake at Home Bagels

Bagelista has entered the frozen breakfast category with a line of premium par-baked bagels. Just like in a bagel shop, Bagelista bagels are handmade by a team of artisan bakers, kettle-boiled in New York water and immediately frozen to guarantee optimal freshness. The consumer completes the baking process in an oven or toaster oven at home in just a few minutes, for a freshly baked, authentic-tasting bagel. The clean-ingredient product line comes in four flavors: Plain, Everything, Cinnamon Raisin and Sesame. The suggested retail price range is $3.99-$4.99 for a 16-ounce sleeve of six bagels of any variety.