Baby Shark Toys Recalled From Major Retailers

Zuru, in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), is voluntarily conducting a recall of Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys with hard plastic top fins from major retailers across the country.

About 7.5 million Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys (full-size) and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys (mini-size) are being recalled because when using, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit on the hard plastic top fin of the shark, posing risks of impalement, lacerations and punctures.

Zuru is aware of 12 reports of children falling or sitting on the recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds, including to children’s genital, anorectal and facial areas. Nine of the incidents required stitches or medical attention. There have been no reported incidents or injuries involving the Mini Baby Shark bath toys.

The toys were soldWalmart, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Family Dollar, H-E-B, Meijer, Target, TJX Cos., Ross and Walgreens stores nationwide and online. The full-size Baby Shark bath toys were sold from May 2019 through March 2023. The Mini Baby Shark bath toys were sold individually and in multi-unit packs from July 2020 through June 2023.

Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.

Since March 2023, Auckland, New Zealand-based Zuru has sold a version of the full-size Baby Shark with a silicone top fin. If the top fin of a consumer’s shark is softer to the touch than the body of the shark and there is a visible line separating the silicone and plastic portions of the top fin, then the top fin is silicone and is not being recalled.

Consumers should contact Zuru for a full refund of $14 for each full-size bath toy or $6 for each mini-size bath toy, in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard. For more information on this recall and details on how to obtain a refund, click here.

In response to the recall, Zuru released the following statement: "We want to assure our customers that we are committed to the highest levels of safety and quality of all our products, and we have implemented measures to prevent future incidents by working to promptly remove these products from retail and replace them with a newly designed product."