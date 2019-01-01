Athens Gluten-Free Phyllo Bites

Family-owned Athens Foods, billed as the world’s largest producer of phyllo dough and phyllo dough products, has now brought out frozen Gluten-Free Phyllo Bites. Bringing traditional Greek dough to a range of snacks for those who wish to avoid gluten, the bites consist of delicate, crispy layers of phyllo wrapped around a choice of three savory fillings: Spinach and Cheese, Buffalo Style Chicken, and Steak Fiesta. Able to serve as an appetizer or a snack, the quick-to-prepare items make a convenient option for entertaining. A 5-ounce package retails for a suggested price range of $4.99-$5.49.