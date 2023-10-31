Advertisement
Athenos Whipped Feta Dip & Spread

In response to the growth of the feta category over the past few years, specialty cheese and packaged hummus provider Emmi Roth has now added creamy, tangy Whipped Feta Dip & Spread to its Athenos line.  Perfect for sandwiches, wraps, bagels, pita chips, veggies and more, the versatile product comes in a shelf-friendly 8-ounce size and is packed six to a case for easy restocking. Retailing for a suggested $5.99, Athenos Whipped Feta Dip & Spread is currently available exclusively at Walmart stores across the United States. Athenos is America’s No. 1 feta brand.

