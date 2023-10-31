In response to the growth of the feta category over the past few years, specialty cheese and packaged hummus provider Emmi Roth has now added creamy, tangy Whipped Feta Dip & Spread to its Athenos line. Perfect for sandwiches, wraps, bagels, pita chips, veggies and more, the versatile product comes in a shelf-friendly 8-ounce size and is packed six to a case for easy restocking. Retailing for a suggested $5.99, Athenos Whipped Feta Dip & Spread is currently available exclusively at Walmart stores across the United States. Athenos is America’s No. 1 feta brand.