The combination of sustainability and effective cleaning is the value proposition behind Art of Green. The line of nontoxic, 98% naturally sourced, biodegradable multisurface cleaning products is infused with fragrant plant-based scents to provide a deep clean, ensuring that consumers don’t have to trade off between efficacy and performance and sustainability considerations. Those attributes have never been more important to shoppers intent on keeping their homes clean and safe. Demand for cleaning products during the first half of 2020 helped Art of Green secure national distribution with well-known retailers. The suggested retail price is $2.99 per 22-fluid-ounce bottle or 7.3-ounce container of wet wipes.