Arla Foods has introduced an Icelandic-style cream cheese: Arla Skyr Cream Cheese, a better-for-you offering with more protein per serving but less fat and sugar than traditional cream cheese. Made with Icelandic-style skyr yogurt – which, in turn, is made from skim milk instead of whole milk – the cream cheese is said to be thick and filling, and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives – just buttermilk, skyr, cream, milk, protein, salt and cheese culture. Clocking in at only 45 calories and 3 grams of protein per serving, the product comes in Original flavor and retails for a suggested $2.99 per 7-ounce tub.