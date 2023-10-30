Leading tea and juice brand AriZona Beverages is moving into the freezer aisle with AriZona Ice Pops. Set to launch in 2024 in the brand’s top-selling juice flavors – Mucho Mango, Watermelon and Fruit Punch – the nondairy product will retail for a suggested $4.99 per 10-fluid-ounce pack of four 2.5-fluid-ounce pops of any variety. Just like its beverages, AriZona Ice Pops are made with all-natural ingredients, with no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. Each pop contains just 50 calories. The product made its official debut last month at the 2023 National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association Convention, in San Diego.