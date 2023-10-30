Advertisement
10/30/2023

AriZona Ice Pops

Image
AriZona Ice Pops Main Image

Leading tea and juice brand AriZona Beverages is moving into the freezer aisle with AriZona Ice Pops. Set to launch in 2024 in the brand’s top-selling juice flavors – Mucho Mango, Watermelon and Fruit Punch – the nondairy product will retail for a suggested $4.99 per 10-fluid-ounce pack of four 2.5-fluid-ounce pops of any variety. Just like its beverages, AriZona Ice Pops are made with all-natural ingredients, with no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. Each pop contains just 50 calories. The product made its official debut last month at the 2023 National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association Convention, in San Diego.

Other Popular Products

Advertisement