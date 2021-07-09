Arctic® Apples Fresh Slices

Arctic® apples stay orchard-fresh longer than other pre-packaged, pre-sliced apples. A 28-day shelf life means less shrink and less food waste for both retailers and consumers! Arctic apples are grown specifically for slicing at our orchards in Washington State, resulting in a premium product that offers exceptional flavor, texture, color, and freshness. This makes them an easy addition to a pre-packaged tray or value-added section. Your customers will love the freshly picked flavor and crunch of both the Arctic® Golden and Arctic® Granny varieties. Arctic apples are pre-sliced and ready to eat in 5 oz. and 10 oz. grab ‘n go bags, making healthy snacking as convenient and easy as possible. The 40 oz. bag is perfect for backroom options. Less Shrink. Better Flavor. Pre-Sliced. Discover the orchard-fresh flavor for yourself at our NGA Booth #434.