Billed as showcasing “tomorrow’s superfood,” Aqwi Organics, a brand of Hank’s Gourmet Beverages, is a unique hydration beverage designed to deliver antioxidants, essential minerals, micronutrients and electrolytes in balance with the body’s own life-sustaining plasma, sweat and tears, via all-organic ingredients sourced from the sea. After several years of experimentation, Aqwi co-developed with a Canadian-based partner an odorless, tasteless antioxidant extract made from sea vegetables – namely, organic brown seaweed – that can only be organically hand-harvested by divers at certain times of the year. The minerals and electrolytes in the functional beverage also come from the ocean: sea salts harvested in the South Pacific and other regions, each with its own mineral and micronutrient composition. Sweetened with organic monk fruit (a.k.a. Lou Han Guo), a 100% pure, all-natural, virtually no-calorie sugar substitute derived from real fruit, the product line comes in five flavors: Guanabana Passion Fruit, Blood Orange Pineapple, Cucumber Watermelon Lime, Mango Peach and Coconut Lime. A 16-ounce, environmentally conscious recyclable glass bottle of the USDA certified-organic beverage, which contains 6-10 calories and 0 grams of sugar per serving, retails for a suggested range of $2.29-$2.99.