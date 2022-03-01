Appropriate for meals, snacks or entertaining, Applegate Naturals Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Bites and Tenders feature 100% natural, humanely raised boneless white meat chicken that’s breaded and seasoned with a zesty blend of peppers, creating products that are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. In common with all Applegate products, the fully cooked and frozen spicy breaded chicken is made with nothing artificial and no GMO ingredients. Both lean-meat offerings are low in saturated fat, contain 0 grams of trans fat and provide an excellent source of protein. The suggested retail prices are $6.80 for 10-15 tenders and $11.49 for about 18 bites, with the two varieties available in convenient resealable bags.