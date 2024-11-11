Applegate, the nation’s leading natural and organic meat brand, has expanded further into the breakfast category with Applegate Naturals Pancake & Sausage Stick. The heat-and-eat on-the-go offering features a fluffy buttermilk pancake encasing a savory sausage on a stick. Made with simple, high-quality ingredients, including 100% natural Applegate Humanely Raised chicken, and featuring 7 grams of protein per serving, the item combines morning convenience with hearty protein. What’s more, it’s ready in minutes: just heat, let cool and eat. A10-ounce 4-count box of Applegate Naturals Pancake & Sausage Stick retails for a suggested $7.99 exclusively at Whole Foods Market. Applegate is a brand of Hormel Foods.