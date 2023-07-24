Natural and organic meat brand Applegate Farms LLC has expanded within the breakfast category with Applegate Naturals Frittata Bites, which the company bills as the industry’s first and only Certified Humane frozen egg bites. The 100% natural high-protein breakfast bites contain real, recognizable ingredients, including two of Applegate’s best-selling items: chicken breakfast sausage and bacon. The launch represents a shift for the brand as it moves into the handheld frozen breakfast category, which predominantly features eggs as an ingredient. Available in two varieties – Egg, Uncured Bacon Frittata Bites and Egg, Chicken Sausage, Red Pepper, Onion, and Spinach Frittata Bites – the minimally processed product line is made with Applegate humanely raised meat, Certified Humane eggs and non-GMO ingredients. Each serving of two frittata bites provides 13-19 grams of protein and contains 0-1 grams of sugar, and they’re ready to eat within three minutes. An 8.4-ounce box of four bites of either variety retails for a suggested $9.99 at Sprouts locations as part of an exclusive national launch with the retailer.