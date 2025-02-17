Leading natural and organic meat brand Applegate is continuing to transform breakfast foods with its fourth such innovation in the past 19 months: Applegate Naturals Breakfast Sandwiches. The convenient product line is made with GAP Certified, Applegate Humanely Raised and 100% natural meat that’s free from antibiotics and GMO ingredients. Each sandwich variety – Chicken & Maple Breakfast Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Biscuit and Savory Turkey Breakfast Sausage, Egg & Cheese on an English Muffin – features best-selling Applegate Naturals breakfast sausage, along with Certified Humane eggs and Cheddar cheese, all sandwiched between a sliced biscuit or English muffin. Each sandwich contains 12-14 grams of protein per serving and can be ready in a mere two minutes. In tandem with this launch, Applegate also rolled out a pork sausage variety of its Applegate Naturals Pancake & Sausage Stick, introduced last October. Either variety of breakfast sandwich retails for a suggested $8.99 per 8.7-ounce box containing two sandwiches. Applegate has been a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods since July 2015.