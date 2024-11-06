Applegate Farms Organic Pepperoni

Building on its line of 100% natural pepperoni, Hormel Foods subsidiary Applegate Farms LLC – the No. 1 brand in the natural/organic dry cured meat category, the No. 6 largest branded pepperoni in the total category, and No. 1 largest pepperoni brand raised without antibiotics – has now released two organic pepperoni options: Applegate Organics Pork & Beef Uncured Pepperoni and Applegate Organics Turkey Uncured Pepperoni. These additions are the first nationally available organic pepperoni options on the market. Suitable for pizza subs or snacking, both products meet Applegate's standards for organic meat: 100% natural, USDA Organic, animals raised with no antibiotics ever and meat that is Applegate Humanely Raised. The suggested retail price is $6.49 per 3.5-ounce resealable package of either minimally processed variety. To promote the product, Applegate launched the Ultimate Pizza Giveaway, asking participants to take a Pizza Personality Quiz to be entered for a chance to win a wood-fired outdoor pizza oven from Coyote Outdoor Living, a year’s supply of Applegate Organics Pepperoni and a year's supply of 00 flour from Bob’s Red Mill.