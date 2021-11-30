Applegate Farms The Do Good Dog

Natural and organic meat brand Applegate Farms LLC has launched The Do Good Dog hot dog, billed as the first nationally available hot dog made with beef raised on verified regenerative U.S. grasslands. Beef for the product comes from SunFed Ranch, in Northern California, and sports the Savory Institute’s Land to Market Seal, the world’s first regenerative sourcing verification. With the introduction of The Do Good Dog, Applegate aims to take regenerative agriculture from niche to norm: Until now, regeneratively sourced beef has mainly been available at farmers’ markets or high-end restaurants. The gluten-free uncured hot dog, which is a good source of protein and contains no added sugar, is currently available at select major retailers and on Amazon, with a suggested retail price of $6.99 per 10-ounce package of six hot dogs.