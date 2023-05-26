Another Drop in E-Commerce Sales for Costco

E-commerce continues to be a pain point for Costco Wholesale Corp. as online sales dropped 10% in its third quarter, ended May 7.

One aspect that might help with this area is personalization, of which the company is still in the early innings, noted Richard Galanti, Costco’s director, EVP and CFO, during the company’s Q3 earnings call. Progress has been made in terms of hiring a new VP of digital transformation. “We've really, over the last six to nine months, began a two-year roadmap to improve and re-platform our primary e-commerce website, and the same goes for our mobile apps and mobile site,” he added.

Galanti mentioned that the company is currently building and dramatically increasing its number of engineering capabilities. “Just in the last three months, as an example, we've had three small releases to our mobile app that are improvements of it,” he pointed out, “and we're now on plans to have small improvements in that app each month for the several months going forward.”

Overall, Galanti believes that Costco has a good game plan for personalization.

Meanwhile, net sales for Costco’s Q3 increased 1.9% to $52.60 billion, from $51.61 billion last year. Comparable sales for the quarter in the United States dipped slightly by 0.1%, while excluding gas deflation and foreign exchange (FX), it rose 1.8%.

Reported net income for the quarter was $1.30 billion, or $2.93 per diluted share, compared with $1.35 billion, or $3.04 per diluted share, a year ago in the year-ago quarter.

While traffic or shopping frequency remains in good shape at the company, increasing 4.8% worldwide and 3.5% in the United States, Galanti said, “Our average daily transaction or ticket was down 4.2% worldwide and down 3.5% in the U.S., impacted, in large part, from weakness in bigger-ticket nonfood discretionary items.”