Amy’s Kitchen Multipack Burritos

Organic prepared food company Amy’s Kitchen has introduced another way to enjoy its fan-favorite burritos with the national launch of Multipack Burritos. Available in time for the start of the school year, the multipacks provide on-the-go convenience for busy individuals and families. The non-GMO line comes in two varieties: soy- and tree nut-free, kosher Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito, made with cheddar cheese, and nondairy Bean & Rice, which is kosher and also free from dairy, lactose, soy, corn and tree nuts. Amy’s restaurant-style burritos are made with organic pinto beans, organic brown rice and wheat tortillas, combined with a slow-cooked mild Mexican-inspired sauce. They require only minutes to heat up, with virtually no cleanup. A 24-ounce multipack featuring four 6-ounce burritos of either variety retails for a suggested $12.99.