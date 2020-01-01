Amy’s Greek Inspired Red Rice & Veggies

As consumers increasingly seek great-tasting, convenient international flavors and meals, Amy’s answers the call with a variety of globally-inspired solutions, like their Greek Inspired Red Rice & Veggies. This frozen entrée is made from an organic rainbow of fire roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, kale, onions and chickpeas served on a bed of organic long grain red rice, topped with crumbled feta cheese and dressed in a tangy red wine vinaigrette made with extra virgin olive oil. It's a colorful combination full of flavor made with high-quality ingredients that can be enjoyed in minutes. Gluten free/soy free/tree nut free/kosher