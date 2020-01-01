American Flatbread Meatless Evolution

As more Americans join the ranks of flexitarians, American Flatbread has introduced a line of plant-based flash-frozen pizzas, Meatless Evolution. Including vegetarian and vegan options, the handmade, wood-fired, thin and crispy pizzas aim not only to appeal to consumers who wish to limit their meat intake, but also to those eager to jazz up pizza night. Meatless Evolution pizzas have a base of hand-stretched dough made from 100% organic wheat, topped with whole ingredients powered by pea protein, providing consumers with a healthy serving of both protein and fiber. The available varieties are Vegan Pepperoni, featuring plant-based pepperoni, homemade tomato sauce, dairy-free mozzarella-style shreds and fresh herbs; Vegan Meat Lovers, featuring plant-based pepperoni, plant-based sausage crumbles, homemade tomato sauce, dairy-free mozzarella-style shreds and fresh herbs; Plant-Based Pepperoni, featuring its namesake item, homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago, parmesan and fresh herbs; and Plant-Based Supreme, featuring plant-based pepperoni, broccoli, mushrooms, homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago, feta and fresh herbs. Each 10-inch frozen pizza in the Meatless Evolution line offers three servings per 11.2-ounce container and retails for a suggested $8.99.