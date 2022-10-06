Amazon Undertaking Massive Hiring Push Ahead of Holidays

Amazon is gearing up for the holiday season by hiring for 150,000 open positions throughout its packing, picking, sorting and shipping operations. Full-time, seasonal and part-time roles are available, with the retailer offering sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 in select locations.

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network are available in hundreds of cities across the United States. The states with the greatest number of available positions include: California, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and Washington.

“We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles available across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s SVP of worldwide operations. “Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles.”

Continued Felton: “Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers, whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network — this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions.”

Thanks to its recent $1 billion investment in front-line employees, Amazon’s employees in customer fulfillment and transportation will see their wages increase from $18 per hour to more than $19 per hour. Pay raises begin this month, and the retailer is also expanding its Anytime Pay program to all employees in its U.S. operations, corporate and technology networks.

Walmart, meanwhile, plans to bring on 40,000 associates in the United States to handle sales heading into the back part of the year. The retailer is also making significant price investments in key categories and is offering thousands more rollbacks this season to provide greater customer savings. Additionally, Target Corp. is looking to hire 100,000 seasonal team members this year (similar to last year) for stores and supply chain facilities nationwide to help handle increased holiday traffic.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, while Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6.