Amazon Fresh Opens in Northern Virginia, Prepares 3 More Stores in Region

Continuing with the acceleration of its Amazon Fresh format this year, Amazon has opened its newest Amazon Fresh grocery store in Fairfax, Va., on April 7. The location won't be the only Amazon Fresh in the region, as the company has plans for three more stores in northern Virginia.

The new Fairfax store, located at 10360 Fairfax Boulevard, touts Just Walk Out shopping that enables customers to skip the checkout line. Customers who opt for Just Walk Out shopping can enter the store by scanning the In-Store QR code in their Amazon app, using Amazon One, or by inserting a credit or debit card to open the Just Walk Out gates. Once inside the store, customers can shop like normal. Anything they take off the shelf is automatically added to their virtual cart, and anything they put back on the shelf comes out of their virtual cart. At the end of their trip, Just Walk Out customers simply scan or insert their entry method again to exit.

“We welcome the Amazon team and Amazon Fresh to the city of Fairfax. We’re excited to have a new, cost-effective grocery store that has created hundreds of good, quality jobs, and that is invested in our local community. We are also excited about the technology that this store brings to the grocery store marketplace,” said Fairfax Mayor David Meyer. “We’re thrilled Amazon has decided to bring this technology to Fairfax — a city that embraces innovation and technology — for the benefit of our residents, office workers and visitors.”

The approximately 30,000-square-foot store offers a wide assortment of high-quality produce like 365 by Whole Foods Market organics, along with meat, seafood, and a range of prepared foods made fresh in store every day. In addition to national brands, the Fairfax store offers local brands like Mason Dixie Biscuits, Bread Furst Bakery and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream; regional items like Duke’s Mayo, Ellenos Yogurt and Boston Chowda; and Amazon-exclusive brands like Aplenty and Cursive.

The Fairfax Amazon Fresh store will also help support the surrounding area by donating eligible unsold food from the store to local food banks, including the Capital Area Food Bank.

Less than 20 miles away from the Fairfax location, Amazon Fresh has plans for three more stores in Lorton, Manassas and Arlington.

The company is currently hiring for hundreds of full- and part-time positions for these three locations. All positions will offer competitive starting wages of at least $15.50 – $17.50 per hour, depending on the role and shift; a variety of benefits packages starting from the first day on the job; and opportunities for career growth. Interested candidates can visit http://www.amazonstores.jobs to learn more and apply.

Other Amazon Fresh stores that have opened this year include locations in Seattle, Naperville, Ill., and Moorpark, Calif.

For its fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, Amazon reported that its physical-store sales (including food retail banners Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go) were up 16% during the quarter. It was the third straight quarter of double-digit growth for the company's physical stores.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods is No. 26 on PG’s list.