How Amazon Plans to Transform Grocery in 2022

‘New Capabilities in Grocery’

When Amazon reported fourth quarter earnings on Feb. 3, the company was still growing sales by double digits from the pandemic-elevated levels of 2020. Amazon said net sales increased 9% to $137.4 billion. Net income increased to $14.3 billion, a near-doubling of profits. Amazon also reported that its physical store sales (including food retail banners Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Go) were up 16% during the quarter. It was the third straight quarter of double-digit growth for the company's physical stores.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company is seeing "higher costs driven by labor supply shortages and inflationary pressures" and that these issues are persisting into the first quarter due to Omicron. But, he said, despite these short-term challenges, "we continue to feel optimistic and excited about the business as we emerge from the pandemic." Jassy specifically referenced excitement over "new capabilities" the company is building in grocery.

Amazon is still following the same “short-term pain in exchange for long-term gain” growth strategy it has championed since the company first went public in 1997, one that occasionally disappoints investors but strikes fear into the hearts of competitors.

The company’s forecast for fourth-quarter revenue calls for year-over-year growth between 4% and 12%. The guidance for operating income is between $0 and $3 billion. Of course, part of the reason for decreases in profitability is that costs are exacerbated by the current labor environment.

“Across Amazon, we have hired more than 600,000 people globally during the pandemic,” Helbling says. “For Amazon Fresh, every time we open a store, we’re creating hundreds of new job opportunities to help us deliver a shopping experience that customers will love, right in their own communities. These are great jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits.”

By the end of 2021, Amazon Fresh stores had created more than 6,000 jobs, according to the company.

“Our Amazon Fresh store team is strong and growing,” affirms Stephenie Landry, VP of Amazon Grocery. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know employees and seeing first-hand how they support each other and our customers, while visiting our stores. Because of this amazing team, we’re able to bring customers a new, innovative shopping experience.”

At the end of the third quarter, Amazon had 1.5 million employees and its starting hourly wages were at least $15 per hour for all full-time, part-time and seasonal employees and contractors. In addition, employees now have opportunities to own Amazon stock, participate in 401(k) plans with a 50% company match, and enroll in paid life and accident insurance. Last year, Amazon began offering signing bonuses of up to $3,000 as it aimed to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers across the United States. The company also raised its average starting wage to $18 an hour.

“All of our full- and part-time positions offer employees highly competitive wages, along with a variety of benefits packages starting on the employee’s first day on the job,” Helbling notes. “We also provide employees the opportunity to learn new skills and grow with us at Amazon, as well as access to our innovative Career Choice program, which provides education and training for in-demand jobs.”

The other short-term hit on Amazon’s profits has been supply chain-related. Helbling admits that the company hasn’t been “immune to the supply chain challenges everyone is facing currently.

“To address it, we are continuing to add staff, creating work opportunities for people who want them, innovating across our supply chain, and working to get inventory closer to customers so we can provide products and improve delivery speeds,” he adds.

As for how the retailer is replenishing its Amazon Fresh stores, Helbling says that it’s using local and national suppliers, and leveraging the Whole Foods Market supply chain already in place.

“We use a variety of suppliers, including both national suppliers and local suppliers, and we do share some suppliers with Whole Foods Market,” he explains. “For example, we source many of our meat products, fresh seafood and produce from some of the same suppliers and farms that supply Whole Foods Market.”

In October 2020, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash, which has been working with Amazon since 2016 and supplies Amazon Fresh stores, filed paperwork to sell as much as 15% of its stock to Amazon by 2027. If Amazon is looking to build an integrated grocery distribution vertical, a minority stake in SpartanNash will provide all of the learnings it needs to do that.