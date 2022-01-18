Alter Eco Organic Granola

Alter Eco Foods has now entered the breakfast category with Organic Granola. Sweetened naturally with date powder and monk fruit, the crunchy granolas contain no added sugar and come in three flavors – Dark Chocolate, Cashew Butter and Cinnamon Raisin – all made with clean, USDA Certified Organic ingredients that support regenerative agriculture and contain no soy, corn or artificial ingredients. Additionally, the certified climate-neutral granola is sold in post-consumer recycled plastic packaging. An 8-ounce package of any of the varieties retails for a suggested $7.49.