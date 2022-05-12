Alpha Foods Chik’n & Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

Alpha Foods has added to its breakfast sandwich lineup, which already consists of such popular varieties as Meatless Sausage and Meatless Spicy Chorizo, with Chik’n & Maple Waffle, a plant-based version of the classic weekend brunch favorite. Featuring Alpha’s crispy plant-based Chik’n Patty nestled between two maple syrup-infused Belgian-style waffles, the super-convenient grab-and-go product is ready after a few minutes in the microwave or air fryer. What’s more, for those who care about what’s in their food, the item is vegan certified, non-GMO Project Verified and made without palm oil, in addition to containing 16 grams of protein and being an excellent source of iron and fiber. Suitable for eating at home or on the go, the frozen sandwich retails for a suggested retail price range of $3.99-$4.99 per 4.7-ounce package.