Morinaga Nutritional Foods Inc., the makers of Alove yogurt, is serving up a new drinkable low-fat Japanese-style yogurt that contains aloe vera gel pieces. Alove's new yogurts come in in 7-fluid-ounce bottles in such varieties as Original Aloe Vera, Coconut and Strawberry Banana. SRP is $1.99-$2.19 per bottle.