Long known for its portfolio of spreadable cheeses, Brie and Crème de Brie, Alouette is now debuting Brie for Grilling in time for summer. The innovative cheese was crafted by French cheesemakers, to be creamy and melty, yet strong enough to hold its iconic shape even when cooked at high heat on the grill. A wheel fits perfectly on standard burger buns and can be sliced widthwise to melt on burger patties, according to the brand, which has also released chef-curated recipes and drink pairings for the product. A 4.5-ounce package of Alouette Brie for Grilling retails for a suggested $5.99. Savencia Cheese USA, a family-owned subsidiary of leading specialty cheese producer Savencia Fromage & Dairy, specializes in creating high-end cheeses under the Alouette, Supreme, Chavrie, Dorothy’s and Smithfield brands, as well as Hope Foods, a plant-based dip and spread brand. Additionally, the company imports fine cheeses from France.