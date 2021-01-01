Alden’s Organic Single-Serve Novelties

The popular novelties from Alden’s Organic, America’s best-selling organic ice cream, can now be purchased as three single-serve products, giving retailers and consumers an organic snack option. Available in 24-pack cases and as individual items, the products consist of two dairy-based novelties and one dairy free: Classic Fudge Bar (2.5 fluid ounces), featuring real organic cocoa and fresh organic cream, Certified Gluten Free, and containing 100 calories; Old School Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich (3.65 fluid ounces), creamy organic vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate wafers, at 170 calories; and Dairy Free Vanilla Bean Round Sammie (3.5 fluid ounces), offering organic vanilla bean frozen dessert flanked by two chocolate cookie wafers, Certified Vegan, and containing 160 calories. All of the single-serve novelties retail for a suggested $1.99 each.