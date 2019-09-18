Albertsons’ Northeast Banners Offer Savings at ExxonMobil Stations

Albertsons Cos. and ExxonMobil are significantly expanding their relationship to offer customers at the grocer’s East Coast banners opportunities to save on everyday fuel purchases. Shoppers taking part in the Gas Rewards program at Safeway, Acme, Shaw’s and Star Market stores can now earn points from eligible grocery, pharmacy and gift card purchases, and redeem rewards at about 1,500 Exxon or Mobil stations in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

East Coast shoppers can enroll in the Gas Rewards program for their local Albertsons Cos.-owned store, earn points on eligible purchases, and then visit a participating Exxon or Mobil station to redeem their rewards. Customers can combine the points they earn on eligible purchases from each of the company’s participating grocers.

Shoppers can save as much as $1 per gallon, depending on where they shop. They can sign up free by downloading Albertsons’ just for U app or by visiting the East Coast banners’ websites.

“Growing our Gas Rewards program with ExxonMobil provides our East Coast customers with a program that they love, at more fuel stations than ever before,” noted Angela Moore, Albertsons’ director of shopper marketing. “Our work with ExxonMobil exemplifies how two great companies can join forces to provide something that customers truly benefit from, both at the store and at the fuel pump.”

“Our customers have high expectations, so we are always finding new ways to drive value for them,” said Eric Carmichael, Americas fuels marketing manager at Spring Texas-based ExxonMobil. “We are excited to expand our strong relationship with Albertsons Cos. to offer even more opportunities for our loyal customers to save on their everyday fuel purchases.”

Albertsons and ExxonMobil first teamed up on Gas Rewards in 2018, introducing the program in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos., which operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as New York-based meal-kit company Plated, is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s Super 50 list.