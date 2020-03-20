Albertsons Names Evan Rainwater EVP of Supply Chain & Manufacturing

Albertsons Cos. has promoted Evan Rainwater to the position of EVP of supply chain and manufacturing. In this new role, Rainwater will oversee the company’s global procurement, manufacturing and distribution groups.

“Evan is relentlessly focused on creating and executing key strategies and tactics that create a lean operating culture,” noted Vivek Sankaran, president and CEO, of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons. “His background in logistics and extensive experience with our manufacturing operations will be a key asset for our entire supply chain operation.”

Rainwater’s most recent position was SVP of manufacturing, in which capacity he had responsibility for Albertsons' 20 food production plants, encompassing seven milk plants, four soft-drink bottling plants, three bakery plants, two ice cream product plants, two grocery/prepared food plants, one ice plant and one soup plant. He also headed the company’s goods-not-for-resale efforts.

Before Safeway’s merger with Albertsons, Rainwater had been directly responsible for distribution and manufacturing budgetary, quality and service expectations at Pleasanton, Calif.-based Safeway.

Prior to joining Safeway, he held senior management roles in both manufacturing and logistics for Winn-Dixie, Rubbermaid and the plastics division of Mobil Oil.

Albertsons operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. The company is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.