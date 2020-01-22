Albertsons Beefs Up Own Brand Leadership

Albertsons' Own Brands leadership is growing. The retailer has named Alice Chan VP of Own Brands sales and marketing, Albertsons told Progressive Grocer sister publication Store Brands this week.

“Alice is an energetic and visionary leader who brings more than 16 years of proven results in the CPG industry with PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division,” Own Brands SVP Chad Coester said. “We have ambitious goals at Own Brands, and Alice’s work will be key to that growth.”

Chan joins the grocer from Plano, Texas-based Frito-Lay, where she was a senior director of customer account sales responsible for more than $1.5 billion in annual sales across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas. Most recently, she was building the sales strategy for key Frito-Lay national selling initiatives.

At Albertsons, Chan will be responsible for developing and executing strategic go-to-market initiatives and plans.

The company's Own Brands are hitting a high note. In its recent Q3 earnings report, Albertsons said that Own Brands reached their highest level of penetration, earning 25.6% sales penetration in Q3 of fiscal year 2019.

The grocer added that growth and innovation in Own Brands is a key pillar of its overall company strategy, and has a goal of growing that penetration figure to 30% over time.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs.