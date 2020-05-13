Albertsons Appoints Labor Relations Leaders

Albertsons Cos. has promoted from within to fill new roles within its labor relations leadership team.

Dan Dosenbach, currently VP of human resources and labor relations in the company’s Acme Markets division, will take on the newly created role of SVP of labor relations. Brent Bohn, currently VP of human resources and labor relations for the grocer’s Southern California division, will become group VP of labor relations and report to Dosenbach.

The new structure was created after Andy Scoggin’s retirement from Albertsons after almost 30 years with the company.

“The partnerships we forge with our unions have always been critical for our business. Those relationships are especially important today, as we prioritize the health of our associates and customers while providing essential services to our neighbors,” noted Mike Theilmann, EVP and CHRO of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons. “We are grateful for the leadership that Andy Scoggin provided through so many important negotiations, which helped build the collaborative relationships we have today.”

“We didn’t have to look beyond our own bench to fill these critical roles,” added Theilmann. “Dan Dosenbach and Brent Bohn are exceptional leaders with deep roots in the grocery industry. They bring unparalleled labor relations experience to the team, along with a genuine concern and appreciation for the frontline teams that serve customers every day. We thank Andy for mentoring and developing leaders like Dan and Brent.”

Dosenbach began his grocery career in 2006 as a director of labor relations at Supervalu, after working as general counsel for United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1546 in Chicago. He became Supervalu’s VP of labor relations in 2011, and came to Albertsons two years later, when the company acquired Acme. At that time, he was named to his most recent role, that of VP of human resources and labor relations.

Bohn joined Albertsons in 1999 as the director of labor relations for the Southern California division. In 2007, he became VP of labor relations, with responsibility for the Southern California, Portland, Seattle and Intermountain divisions. In 2013, he was promoted to his most recent role, that of VP of labor relations and human resources. Before coming to Albertsons, Bohn worked at the law firm Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker.

Albertsons operates 2,252 retail stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 23 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the banners Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food retailers in North America