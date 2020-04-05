Albertsons Names New EVP, General Counsel

Albertsons Cos. has hired Juliette Pryor as EVP and general counsel, and she will join the company’s senior leadership team, effective June 15. Pryor joins Albertsons from Cox Enterprises, where she is general counsel and corporate secretary, a role she has held for nearly four years. Before that, she spent 11 years at US Foods, including a stint as general counsel and chief compliance officer.

Pryor succeeds Bob Gordon, who is stepping down and transitioning to retirement after more than 20 years with Safeway and Albertsons collectively. Gordon, who came to Safeway from Pillsbury Winthrop in 1999, was previously chief governance officer and general counsel of Safeway Inc.

At Albertsons, Pryor will lead the company’s corporate governance and compliance functions, as well as matters related to financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, labor and employment, real estate, litigation, data privacy, and government affairs.

“In this unprecedented time, Albertsons is demonstrating how foundational the grocery industry is in keeping America going. I have always respected the company’s commitment to providing exceptional service to its customers and communities as it has grown its business substantially," Pryor said. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help in managing through this period and delivering success into the future.”

“We are excited to welcome Juliette to our leadership team,” noted Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons president and CEO. “Juliette brings a solution-oriented mindset to legal matters, and her proactive, collaborative approach reflects the way the Albertsons team works. We look forward to benefiting from her extensive experience and deep legal expertise.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal-kit company Plated. The company is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.