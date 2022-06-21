With the launch of Tastes Just Like Chicken Sausages, Al Fresco All Natural has added four flavors to its selection of high-protein and time-saving chicken products. The line of antibiotic- and gluten-free sausages comes in Chicken Burrito, Nashville Hot Chicken, Chicken Parm and Fried Rice varieties, each containing 100-110 calories and 9-10 grams of protein per serving. With 70% less fat than pork and beef products and no artificial ingredients, the sausages offer a better-for-you meal solution and are suitable for those with dietary restrictions. The suggested retail price for an 11-ounce package of any variety of Al Fresco Tastes Just Like Chicken Sausages is $6.99.