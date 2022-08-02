Ahold Delhaize Services Arm Among Top 100 Workplaces for Innovators

Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has been honored by Fast Company as one of the 100 Best Places to Work for Innovators. The company was ranked No. 25 on the list, which was created in collaboration with Accenture and spotlights companies that encourage innovation across their organizations.

According to Retail Business Services, the actions that earned it the honor from Fast Company include:

The launch of the Retail Innovation Center of Excellence, a dedicated function focused on innovating the retail associate and customer experience.

Innovations like a frictionless checkout solution developed in its IT innovation lab and a production planning solution that replaces paper-based production with a dynamic, mobile-enabled tool providing accurate, real-time data to enhance efficiency for retailers.

Focus on creating a culture where innovation can thrive with practices like an omniwork flexible workplace policy, resources to support mental health, in-person and virtual days of service and culture-building events like Fun at Work Day and Friendsgiving.

“We’re honored by this recognition,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Retail Business Services. “At Retail Business Services, our teams deliver on a promise to provide innovative solutions and expertise to the retail brands we support so they can focus on growing their businesses.

“Our people operate largely behind the scenes but do important work that fuels our retail partners’ strategies,” Wheeler continued. “I’m proud to see the quiet – yet extraordinary – innovation they demonstrate every day recognized on this prestigious list.”

Retail Business Services provides services to five omnichannel grocery brands, including Giant Co., Food Lion, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. It leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies through myriad services.

Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.