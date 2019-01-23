Ahold Delhaize Reveals Ongoing U.S. Sales Momentum in Q4

Following the rollout of the Leading Together three-year growth strategy at its Capital Markets Day in New York last November, Ahold Delhaize has reported consolidated net sales of €16.5 billion (US $18.7 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 3 percent increase at constant exchange rates compared with the year-ago period. For the full year, the company’s net sales came to €62.8 billion (US $71.4 billion), up 2.5 percent at constant exchange rates.

“Overall, the business delivered another strong sales performance in the fourth quarter and for the full year 2018,” the Zaandam, Netherlands-based retail conglomerate noted.

Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. sales continued their positive momentum, with 2.7 percent comparable-sales growth excluding gasoline in the fourth quarter, which included a slightly favorable weather impact. The grocer’s markets experienced lower inflation than in the previous quarter. Online sales growth ramped up to 12.1 percent at constant exchange rates, which Ahold Delhaize attributed to its ecommerce initiatives beginning to gain traction at each banner.

Regarding specific U.S. banners, Food Lion continued to benefit from the introduction of the Easy, Fresh and Affordable store makeover program, which is now present in 70 percent of the Salisbury, N.C.-based chain’s locations.

“Full-year 2018 market share across our brands is expected to have increased compared to last year,” Ahold Delhaize added.

Comprising the Food Lion, Giant/Martin’s, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop brands, as well as e-grocer Peapod, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.