Press enter to search
Close search

Ahold Delhaize Nominates Bunzl CEO to Supervisory Board

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Ahold Delhaize Nominates Bunzl CEO to Supervisory Board

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 12/23/2019
Ahold Delhaize Nominates Bunzl CEO to Supervisory Board Frank van Zanten
Frank van Zanten

Ahold Delhaize has nominated Frank van Zanten, CEO of London-based Bunzl plc, a specialist international distribution and services group, for appointment to Ahold Delhaize’s supervisory board.

A Dutch national, van Zanten is also a nonexecutive director of Grafton Group plc, an international distributor of building materials.

According to Ahold Delhaize Chairman Jan Hommen, van Zanten “is a seasoned executive and will bring extensive international experience and expertise from a highly complex, multiproduct distribution business. His valuable knowledge and competencies will be important to the supervisory board as Ahold Delhaize continues to implement its Leading Together strategy.” 

The board will propose the appointment at its annual general meeting on April 8, 2020 

 Additionally, Ahold Delhaize has revealed that Jacques de Vaucleroy will retire after four years at Ahold Delhaize and 11 years at Delhaize Group. His retirement will be effective immediately following the 2020 annual general meeting.

Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. business of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States 

Also Worth Reading

Ahold Delhaize Natalie Knight Appointed

Ahold Delhaize Names EVP Finance

Natalie Knight comes to retail conglomerate from Arla Foods, will become CFO

Ahold Delhaize CFO to Leave in 2020

Jeff Carr has been with international retail conglomerate since 2011

Ahold Delhaize Names Chief Digital Officer

Farhan Siddiqi held a similar role at McDonald’s

Dick Boer to Retire From Ahold Delhaize

Frans Muller will succeed him

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Ahold Delhaize Natalie Knight Appointed
Food Retailers
Ahold Delhaize Names EVP Finance
Supermarket & Grocery Industry News
Ahold Delhaize CFO to Leave in 2020