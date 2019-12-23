Ahold Delhaize Nominates Bunzl CEO to Supervisory Board

Ahold Delhaize has nominated Frank van Zanten, CEO of London-based Bunzl plc, a specialist international distribution and services group, for appointment to Ahold Delhaize’s supervisory board.

A Dutch national, van Zanten is also a nonexecutive director of Grafton Group plc, an international distributor of building materials.

According to Ahold Delhaize Chairman Jan Hommen, van Zanten “is a seasoned executive and will bring extensive international experience and expertise from a highly complex, multiproduct distribution business. His valuable knowledge and competencies will be important to the supervisory board as Ahold Delhaize continues to implement its Leading Together strategy.”

The board will propose the appointment at its annual general meeting on April 8, 2020.

Additionally, Ahold Delhaize has revealed that Jacques de Vaucleroy will retire after four years at Ahold Delhaize and 11 years at Delhaize Group. His retirement will be effective immediately following the 2020 annual general meeting.

Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. business of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.