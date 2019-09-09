Ahold Delhaize CFO to Leave in 2020

Jeff Carr, CFO of international retail conglomerate Ahold Delhaize, will not run for another term as member of the management board after his current term expires at the annual general meeting of shareholders in April 2020.

“I respect Jeff’s decision and wish him and his family all the best for the future,” said Frans Muller, president and CEO of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize. “I would like to recognize Jeff for his significant contributions to the company, as he remains a great partner in helping shape Ahold Delhaize, in driving our Save for our Customers program and in delivering on our commitments. I look forward to our continued collaboration through next April as we further implement our Leading Together strategy.”

In 2017, Carr was named CFO of the Year in the Netherlands by Dutch consulting firm Alex van Groningen BV.

“It has been a pleasure to serve this great company and its associates during the last eight years,” noted Carr, a British national who joined Ahold in 2011 as its CFO and became CFO of the merged Ahold Delhaize company in 2016. “I look forward to continue working with Frans to ensure a smooth transition and to help identify my successor.”

The company has already initiated the search for its next CFO.

Ahold Delhaize’s American business, Ahold Delhaize USA, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.