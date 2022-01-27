Ahold Dehaize USA Now Partnering With 200+ CPG Suppliers

After just a year in existence, ADvantage, ADUSA Supply Chain’s supplier collaboration program, now features more than 200 consumer packaged goods suppliers partnering with Ahold Delhaize USA companies to innovate supply chain management practices and ensure that customers of Ahold Delhaize USA’s grocery store banners can get the products they need, when they need them, through their channel of choice.

“In a normal year, getting product through the food supply chain is complex, but the COVID-19 pandemic has produced some of the toughest conditions on record,” noted Peggy Krebs, VP, ADvantage for ADUSA Procurement. “The ADvantage program has been instrumental in Ahold Delhaize USA companies’ ability to partner with manufacturers to attack the toughest supply chain challenges, while continuing to innovate for the future. ADvantage is about providing talented resources to collaborate with vendors, to be transparent with each other through common metrics, and to work toward our shared purpose of getting the right product to customers in the right place at the right time.”

Introduced in January 2021 as part of ADUSA Supply Chain’s ongoing transformation, ADvantage was created to foster better collaboration between Ahold Delhaize USA companies and suppliers, delivering growth, innovation and efficiency throughout the supply chain, from product origin to the customer.

“By working smarter with suppliers through ADvantage, we are driving a new era of collaboration,” continued Krebs. “As we look to the future, the ADvantage program is more critical than ever as the industry continues to face unprecedented constraints and shifts in consumer demand and shopping preferences. Collaboration between retailers and manufacturers is not only valuable, it is essential for survival and long-term growth in the extremely challenging business context we’re all facing together.”

In 2022, the ADUSA Supply Chain network will surpass the midpoint of its transformation to an integrated self-distribution model. Five more facilities will transition to the self-managed network this year, bringing center store self-procured volume to 85%. The transformation is expected to be completed on schedule in 2023.

Scarborough, Maine-based ADUSA Supply Chain is a family of supply chain companies serving the omnichannel grocery banners of Ahold Delhaize USA – Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop – through a self-distribution model. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.