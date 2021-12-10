Ahold Delhaize USA Reaches 65% Self-Distributed Milestone

The Ahold Delhaize USA (ADUSA) Supply Chain network has completed its 2021 facilities transitions with the conversion of procurement services at The Giant Co.’s Carlisle, Pa., distribution center to the self-distributed network. This transition completes Ahold Delhaize USA’s planned facility transitions for 2021, bringing the network’s self-distributed center store volume to 65%, the goal established for the year.

“It has been a busy and exciting 2021,” said Chris Lewis, president of ADUSA Supply Chain. “Every day, I continue to be exceptionally proud of our team and partners who continue to deliver Ahold Delhaize USA companies’ supply chain transformation on schedule despite unprecedented headwinds in the supply chain. We look forward to leveraging the learnings from the transitions completed in 2021 to bring five more distribution centers into the self-distributed network next year.”

Although Carlisle was the final facility to transition into the network this year, it was the first distribution center supporting The Giant Co. to convert to self-distribution. Owned and operated by The Giant Co., the perishable facility measures 482,000 square feet and serves all of the banner’s 187 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Completing the transition of our Carlisle perishable distribution center is a significant milestone for The Giant Co. as we continue to deploy our omnichannel strategy,” observed Glennis Harris, SVP of customer experience for the banner. “I’d like to thank the team at the facility, as well as our partners at ADUSA Supply Chain, for their support in moving to self-distribution, which will help us better serve our store teams and ultimately, millions of customers each week, through enhanced efficiency and effectiveness.”

As noted earlier this year and above, the network will transition five more facilities into the self-managed network in 2022, bringing its center store self-procured volume to 85%. The self-distribution transformation is expected to be completed on schedule in 2023, with the aim of positioning each banner for continued omnichannel growth.

Scarborough, Maine-based ADUSA Supply Chain is a family of supply chain companies serving the omnichannel grocery banners of Ahold Delhaize USA – Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop – through a self-distribution model. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.