ADUSA Opens South Carolina Distribution Campus

The ADUSA Supply Chain network continues to expand with the official opening of a new distribution campus in Mauldin, S.C., from which the first shipments have gone to area Food Lion stores. The facility, acquired from C&S Wholesale Grocers in May, is now one of the largest distribution centers in the ADUSA Supply Chain network, and when fully operational will fulfill grocery, fresh, frozen, health and beauty care products and break pack for almost 200 grocery stores. Dairy, fresh and frozen products were the first to start shipping from the site.

“The opening of the Mauldin distribution campus is another important step forward in our work to transform the ADUSA supply chain network, deepening our distribution reach into the Southeast,” noted Chris Lewis, president of ADUSA Supply Chain. “Continuing to expand the network infrastructure is core to our ability to serve brands like Food Lion that trust us to always deliver so they can be there for their customers with fresh, in-stock products whenever, wherever, however they want to shop.”

In Mauldin and 17 other locations, the supply chain network is actively hiring to support its growth. Since May, more than 250 associates have been hired and onboarded at the campus, which will eventually employ more than 800 locally. The 1.1-million-square foot campus encompasses nine buildings and a large training and conference center.

“It’s a great time to join ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation,” asserted John Patriquin, SVP, ADUSA Distribution and Transportation. “There is a great deal of investment going into the supply chain, and we pride ourselves on a culture of care for our people. We truly believe our associates, who have served on the front lines during the pandemic, are today’s superheroes. We are actively hiring in Mauldin and at all of our other East Coast locations. We invite interested applicants to visit our jobs site and come grow a career with us.”

The company is currently seeking full-time drivers, selectors, sanitation workers, forklift operators and facilities maintenance employees in some locations. ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation offer competitive compensation, including higher pay for overnight shifts and fresh and frozen product operations roles, flexible schedules, benefits such as immediate eligibility for tuition reimbursement, and sign-on bonuses for some roles.

Last December, Ahold Delhaize USA revealed plans to transition its U.S. supply chain operations over the next three years to a fully integrated self-distribution model, at a cost of $480 million.

Scarborough, Maine-based ADUSA Supply Chain is a family of supply chain companies that together support one of the largest supply chains on the East Coast, serving the omnichannel grocery brands of Ahold Delhaize USA — Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, through a self-distribution model. A division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, Ahold Delhaize USA operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States. Keene, N.H.-based C&S, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 137,000-plus products, is No. 16 on The PG 100.