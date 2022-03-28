Probiotic pioneer Activia has launched another product to meet growing demand. Activia+ Multi-Benefit Probiotic Yogurt Drinks are packed with billions of live and active probiotics that help support gut health, as well as being an excellent source (20% DV) of vitamins C, D and zinc to support the immune system. The drinkable yogurt also contains 9 grams of sugar, has 70 calories per serving, and comes in three popular flavors: strawberry, peach and raspberry. To promote the product’s immune health benefits, the Danone North America brand has launched a creative campaign, “A+ Feels,” featuring catchy, rhythmic music with scenes of diverse women enjoying life. Activia+ retails for a suggested $4.59 per 6-pack of 3.1-fluid ounce bottles.